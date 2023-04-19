On Wednesday, Ezequiel Tovar (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is batting .200 with four doubles and four walks.
  • In 10 of 16 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Tovar has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored in six games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Oviedo (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 32nd in WHIP (1.200), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
