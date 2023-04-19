After hitting .467 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Colorado with 19 hits, batting .345 this season with seven extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 13 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Diaz has had an RBI in seven games this season (38.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%).
  • He has scored in five of 18 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Oviedo (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 32nd in WHIP (1.200), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
