On Wednesday, Alan Trejo (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo has two doubles while hitting .261.

Trejo has gotten a hit in three of 12 games this year (25.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this year.

Trejo has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in one of 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings