The Colorado Rockies, including Yonathan Daza (batting .282 in his past 10 games, with three doubles and five RBI), take on starter Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza is batting .267 with four doubles.

Daza has picked up a hit in 11 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Daza has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings