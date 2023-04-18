Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Pirates.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .226 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), Profar has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Profar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Velasquez (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
