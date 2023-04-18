After going 0-for-0 with an RBI in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Vince Velasquez) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .148 with .

In four of nine games this year, Castro got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not homered in his nine games this year.

Castro has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three of nine games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings