Ezequiel Tovar -- batting .206 with four doubles, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is hitting .192 with four doubles and four walks.
  • In nine of 15 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Tovar has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored in six games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.23 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.