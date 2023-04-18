Ezequiel Tovar -- batting .206 with four doubles, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .192 with four doubles and four walks.

In nine of 15 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Tovar has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in six games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

