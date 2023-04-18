The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI), take on starter Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is hitting .281 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • In 62.5% of his 16 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Blackmon has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
  • The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Velasquez (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
