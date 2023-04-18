The Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken Tuesday in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken have +165 moneyline odds against the favored Avalanche (-200).

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has played 50 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 17 of their 22 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (77.3%).

The Kraken have been made the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, Colorado is 12-2 (winning 85.7% of the time).

Seattle has had moneyline odds of +165 or longer once this season and won that game.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 0-0 6-2-2 6.3 4 2.5

