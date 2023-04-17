The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 17 hits and an OBP of .423, both of which are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 10th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
  • Diaz has had a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).
  • In 16 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In six games this season (37.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this season (31.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (18 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Hill (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 43-year-old has amassed a 7.20 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.
