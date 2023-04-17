The Brooklyn Nets are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES. The 76ers hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 213.5.

76ers vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES
Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -10.5 213.5

76ers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 57 of 82 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to total more than 213.5 points.
  • The average point total in Philadelphia's outings this year is 226.1, 12.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the 76ers have compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread.
  • Philadelphia has been the favorite in 56 games this season and won 41 (73.2%) of those contests.
  • Philadelphia has a record of 8-1, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -500 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 76ers have a 83.3% chance to win.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn has combined with its opponents to score more than 213.5 points in 61 of 82 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Brooklyn's matchups this season is 225.9, 12.4 more points than this game's total.
  • Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Nets have come away with 14 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Brooklyn has played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.

76ers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 228.6 110.9 223.4 224.2
Nets 61 74.4% 113.4 228.6 112.5 223.4 226.6

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

  • The 76ers are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the 76ers have hit the over seven times.
  • Philadelphia owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in road games (23-18-0).
  • The 76ers record only 2.7 more points per game (115.2) than the Nets give up (112.5).
  • Philadelphia is 35-11 against the spread and 41-5 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • Brooklyn has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Nets have gone over the total five times.
  • This season, Brooklyn is 20-21-0 at home against the spread (.488 winning percentage). On the road, it is 23-18-0 ATS (.561).
  • The Nets average just 2.5 more points per game (113.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.9).
  • When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall.

76ers vs. Nets Betting Splits

76ers and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
76ers 48-34 6-2 47-35
Nets 43-39 1-0 37-45

76ers vs. Nets Point Insights

76ers Nets
115.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
35-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
41-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
110.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
38-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-18
40-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 35-13

