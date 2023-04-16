Suns vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 1
The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will go head to head in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Clippers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-7.5)
|225.5
|-315
|+260
|BetMGM
|Suns (-7.5)
|225.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Suns (-7.5)
|226
|-303
|+240
|Tipico
|Suns (-7.5)
|225.5
|-290
|+240
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Suns average 113.6 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 111.6 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game.
- The Clippers score 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) and concede 113.1 (12th in league) for a +41 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams allow 224.7 points per game combined, 0.8 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 42 times.
