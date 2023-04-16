The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (batting .226 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .200.

McMahon has picked up a hit in nine games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 15 games so far this season.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

