In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves meet.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Denver is 45-15 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets record the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

Denver has a 38-4 record when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nuggets are averaging 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are on the road (112.2).

Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.3).

The Nuggets are sinking 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries