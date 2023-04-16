Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|224.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 224.5 points 52 times.
- The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Denver has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|52
|63.4%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|46
|56.1%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.
- Denver sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.
- Denver is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|2-2
|37-45
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
