The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .200 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Profar has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • Profar has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Mariners are sending Castillo (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 1.02 ERA ranks sixth, .736 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.