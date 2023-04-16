Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Harold Castro, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .167 with .
- Castro has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Castro has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this season.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.02), sixth in WHIP (.736), and 44th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.
