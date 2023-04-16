The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (batting .265 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .320.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.

In 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (35.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings