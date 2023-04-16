Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .313 with a double.
- Twice in nine games this year, Trejo has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.
- He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.
- Trejo has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo (1-0) takes the mound for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.02 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.02), sixth in WHIP (.736), and 44th in K/9 (8.7).
