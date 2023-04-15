Ty France will lead the way for the Seattle Mariners (6-8) on Saturday, April 15, when they take on Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (5-9) at T-Mobile Park at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (0-1, 4.35 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (0-1, 7.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Mariners game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+200) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $30.00 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Charlie Blackmon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 10 games this season and won four (40%) of those contests.

The Mariners have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Mariners went 3-3 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+300) Yonathan Daza 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+333) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+375)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.