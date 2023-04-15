After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .195 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • In seven of 11 games this year, Profar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, Profar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Kirby (0-1) pitches for the Mariners to make his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
