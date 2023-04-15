After the second round of the RBC Heritage, Jimmy Walker is atop the leaderboard with a score of -12.

Looking to place a bet on Jimmy Walker at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jimmy Walker Insights

Walker has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Walker has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Walker has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Walker has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 22 -6 251 1 5 1 1 $319,379

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Walker has one win in his past two starts at this event.

Walker has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

Walker won this tournament in 2023, the last time he entered it.

The par-71 course measures 7,213 yards this week, which is 82 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Walker has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,274 yards, while Harbour Town Golf Links will be at 7,213 yards this week.

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker finished in the 46th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open ranked in the 50th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.05).

Walker shot better than 94% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.74.

Walker fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Walker carded two bogeys or worse, which equaled the field average.

Walker's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the tournament average (5.1).

At that last tournament, Walker's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.3).

Walker ended the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.2.

The field at the Valero Texas Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Walker finished without one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Walker Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Walker's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.