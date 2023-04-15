Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Saturday, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies play the Seattle Mariners and George Kirby, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 15, when he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .333.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 10 games this year, with more than one hit in 40.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In six of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners will send Kirby (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
