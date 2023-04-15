Saturday, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies play the Seattle Mariners and George Kirby, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 15, when he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .333.
  • Montero has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 10 games this year, with more than one hit in 40.0% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Montero has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In six of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Mariners will send Kirby (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
