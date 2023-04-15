The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.426) this season, fueled by 16 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.

Blackmon is batting .368 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 76.9% of his 13 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings