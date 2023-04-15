The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-9) 230.5 -410 +330 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-9.5) 230.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-9) 230.5 -417 +330 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-9.5) 230.5 -400 +325 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and give up 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
  • These teams rack up a combined 236.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams give up a combined 229.5 points per game, one fewer point than this contest's total.
  • Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.
  • Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 ATS record so far this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -105 14.9
Marcus Smart 12.5 -110 11.5
Al Horford 9.5 -110 9.8

