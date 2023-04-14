Ezequiel Tovar -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .209 with four doubles and a walk.

Tovar has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.

Tovar has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in six games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

