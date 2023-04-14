The Colorado Avalanche (50-24-7) will try to extend a 10-game road win streak when they face the Nashville Predators (42-31-8) on Friday, April 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT.

Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche are 8-1-1 while putting up 39 total goals (seven power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 21.2%). They have allowed 25 goals.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Friday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Predators Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-230)

Avalanche (-230) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-0)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have a 50-24-7 record overall, with a 15-7-22 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 27 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 15-8-4 record (good for 34 points).

Looking at the six times this season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they have a 2-1-3 record, good for seven points.

Colorado has scored exactly two goals in 14 games this season (3-10-1 record, seven points).

The Avalanche are 44-9-3 in the 56 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 91 points).

In the 35 games when Colorado has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 23-10-2 record (48 points).

In the 45 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 30-11-4 (64 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 17-13-2 (36 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.72 28th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 2.86 12th 8th 33.2 Shots 29.6 23rd 15th 31.1 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 6th 24.9% Power Play % 17.6% 27th 16th 79.3% Penalty Kill % 82% 9th

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

