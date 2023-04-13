The Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7) host the Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3) -- who've won three in a row -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch on ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3 as the Avalanche and the Jets take the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/24/2023 Jets Avalanche 5-1 COL
11/29/2022 Jets Avalanche 5-0 WPG
10/19/2022 Avalanche Jets 4-3 (F/OT) WPG

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 218 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
  • The Avalanche rank 12th in the NHL with 266 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 69 39 68 107 46 42 44.4%
Mikko Rantanen 80 54 48 102 42 60 49.3%
Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 -
J.T. Compher 80 17 35 52 28 27 48.8%
Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%

Jets Stats & Trends

  • The Jets concede 2.7 goals per game (220 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • The Jets' 244 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 21st in the league.
  • In the last 10 games, the Jets are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Jets have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 81 32 49 81 40 41 25%
Joshua Morrissey 78 16 59 75 59 36 -
Mark Scheifele 81 42 26 68 45 61 48.1%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 73 27 36 63 47 40 49%
Blake Wheeler 72 16 39 55 27 45 50.8%

