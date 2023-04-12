After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is batting .225 with four doubles.
  • Tovar has picked up a hit in eight games this year (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Tovar has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored a run in five of 11 games so far this year.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty (1-1) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
