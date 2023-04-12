On Wednesday, Charlie Blackmon (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .317 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.

Blackmon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300.

Blackmon has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

