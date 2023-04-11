Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .207.
- In five of eight games this season, Profar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Profar has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.97).
- The Cardinals allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Mikolas (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
