Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Castro -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Harold Castro At The Plate (2022)
- Castro hit .271 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Castro reached base via a hit in 71 of 120 games last season (59.2%), including multiple hits in 22.5% of those games (27 of them).
- He homered in six of 120 games in 2022 (5.0%), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro picked up an RBI in 28 of 120 games last year (23.3%), with two or more RBIz in 14 of them (11.7%).
- He came around to score 31 times in 120 games (25.8%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (5.0%).
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.295
|AVG
|.249
|.321
|OBP
|.283
|.396
|SLG
|.366
|16
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|26
|34/7
|K/BB
|45/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|38 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (55.0%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (20.0%)
|19 (31.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (20.0%)
|2 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.7%)
|13 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Mikolas (0-1) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
