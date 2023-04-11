Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .222 with four doubles.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in seven games this season (70.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
- Tovar has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in five of 10 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start this season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.