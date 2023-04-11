Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elias Diaz -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .303 with four walks and six runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 61st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .467 with one homer.
- Diaz has had a base hit in eight of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas (0-1) starts for the Cardinals, his third this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
