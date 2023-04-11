Avalanche vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers (48-23-9) will try to continue a six-game road win streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche (49-24-6) on Tuesday, April 11 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, and TVAS.
Avalanche vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, and TVAS
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Colorado has a record of 8-8 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Avalanche have a 50.0% chance to win.
Avalanche vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|318 (1st)
|Goals
|265 (12th)
|253 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|216 (8th)
|88 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (5th)
|63 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|50 (15th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Colorado has gone over the total in four of its past 10 games.
- Over their past 10 games, the Avalanche and their opponents are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.1 goals.
- The Avalanche have the league's 12th-ranked scoring offense (265 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Avalanche have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 216 total, the eighth-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a +49 goal differential, which is seventh-best in the league.
