The Edmonton Oilers (48-23-9), winners of six road games in a row, visit the Colorado Avalanche (49-24-6) at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, and TVAS.

Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 8-2-0 while scoring 39 goals against 26 goals given up. On 33 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (27.3%).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which club we project to pick up the victory in Tuesday's game.

Avalanche vs. Oilers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-110)

Avalanche (-110) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-0.6)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche (49-24-6 overall) have a 15-6-21 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the 26 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 15-8-3 record (good for 33 points).

In the five games this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they went 2-1-2 (six points).

Colorado has finished 3-10-1 in the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (registering seven points).

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals 55 times, and are 43-9-3 in those games (to record 89 points).

In the 34 games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 22-10-2 to record 46 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 29-11-4 (62 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 31 times, and went 17-13-1 (35 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Oilers AVG Oilers Rank 10th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.98 1st 9th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.16 18th 8th 33.4 Shots 33.5 6th 14th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.4 19th 5th 25.1% Power Play % 32.8% 1st 16th 79.1% Penalty Kill % 76.8% 19th

Avalanche vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, and TVAS
Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

