The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has an OPS of .850, fueled by an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .459. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

Blackmon has had a hit in seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits four times (40.0%).

He has homered in one game this year.

In three games this season, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

