Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Moustakas -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate (2022)
- Moustakas hit .214 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Moustakas picked up at least one hit 43 times last season in 78 games played (55.1%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (14.1%).
- Including the 78 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (7.7%), leaving the ballpark in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Moustakas drove in a run in 21 of 78 games last season (26.9%), with more than one RBI in four of them (5.1%).
- He came around to score 26 times in 78 games (33.3%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (5.1%).
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.171
|AVG
|.248
|.293
|OBP
|.296
|.261
|SLG
|.411
|6
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|16
|42/16
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|16 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (67.5%)
|3 (7.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (20.0%)
|12 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (35.0%)
|2 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.0%)
|8 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (32.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Kuhl (0-0) pitches for the Nationals to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
