On Saturday, Yonathan Daza (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yonathan Daza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

  • Daza is batting .250 with a double.
  • Daza has recorded a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), including three multi-hit games (42.9%).
  • In seven games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Daza has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Williams (0-1) takes the mound for the Nationals to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.