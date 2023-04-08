On Saturday, Ryan McMahon (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon is hitting .200 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • McMahon has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
  • McMahon has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.07).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Nationals will look to Williams (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.