(3-5) will take on the (2-6) at Coors Field on Saturday, April 8 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 4 Ks, Austin Gomber will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the Rockies as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +120 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 11 runs.

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Gomber - COL (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Rockies and Nationals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (-145), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rockies win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Charlie Blackmon hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rockies have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colorado has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Nationals have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 1-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Rockies vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.