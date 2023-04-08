The Denver Nuggets (52-28) and the Utah Jazz (36-44) are scheduled to meet on Saturday at Vivint Arena, with a tip-off time of 3:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Nikola Jokic and Kelly Olynyk are two players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, April 8

Saturday, April 8 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Nuggets' Last Game

On Thursday, in their last game, the Nuggets fell to the Suns 119-115. With 31 points, Bruce Brown was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Brown 31 6 4 0 0 0 Reggie Jackson 20 3 6 2 0 2 Christian Braun 15 4 3 2 0 2

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.8), rebounds (11.9) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.3% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Brown puts up 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 41.6% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 14.7 7.2 5.2 0.8 0.6 0.4 Jamal Murray 16.1 2.9 5.7 0.6 0.3 2.7 Bruce Brown 14.4 4.4 3.1 1.1 0.8 0.6 Aaron Gordon 12 5.4 3.4 0.9 0.8 0.5 Michael Porter Jr. 15.6 5.5 0.7 0.2 0.2 3

