The Utah Jazz (36-44) host the Denver Nuggets (52-28) after losing five straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which starts at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: SportsNet RM and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 226.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 45 of 80 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 226.5 points.
  • The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.5, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets have a 44-36-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 60 games, or 71.7%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Denver has won 22 of its 28 games, or 78.6%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 45 56.2% 115.9 233 112.6 230.5 229.9
Jazz 54 67.5% 117.1 233 117.9 230.5 231.7

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • In the Nuggets' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.
  • Against the spread, Denver has fared better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 40 home games, and 20 times in 40 road games.
  • The Nuggets score 115.9 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 117.9 the Jazz allow.
  • Denver is 29-11 against the spread and 36-4 overall when scoring more than 117.9 points.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Nuggets and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 44-36 17-15 37-43
Jazz 46-34 16-6 47-33

Nuggets vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Jazz
115.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.1
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
29-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 38-15
36-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-21
112.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.9
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
36-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-8
43-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 17-11

