Nuggets vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Jazz (36-44) host the Denver Nuggets (52-28) after losing five straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which starts at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.
Nuggets vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|226.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 45 of 80 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 226.5 points.
- The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.5, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets have a 44-36-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 60 games, or 71.7%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Denver has won 22 of its 28 games, or 78.6%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|45
|56.2%
|115.9
|233
|112.6
|230.5
|229.9
|Jazz
|54
|67.5%
|117.1
|233
|117.9
|230.5
|231.7
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
- In the Nuggets' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.
- Against the spread, Denver has fared better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 40 home games, and 20 times in 40 road games.
- The Nuggets score 115.9 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 117.9 the Jazz allow.
- Denver is 29-11 against the spread and 36-4 overall when scoring more than 117.9 points.
Nuggets vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|44-36
|17-15
|37-43
|Jazz
|46-34
|16-6
|47-33
Nuggets vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Jazz
|115.9
|117.1
|11
|6
|29-11
|38-15
|36-4
|32-21
|112.6
|117.9
|10
|24
|36-19
|20-8
|43-12
|17-11
