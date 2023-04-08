The Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.438) and OPS (.838) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.
  • Bryant enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300.
  • Bryant has gotten a hit in all eight games this year, with more than one hit twice.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in four games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Nationals' 5.07 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Williams (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
