After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has two doubles while batting .200.
  • Tovar has a base hit in five of seven games played this season (71.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Tovar has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.07).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Nationals will look to Williams (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
