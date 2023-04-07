Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Friday, Ryan McMahon (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has three doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .192.
- McMahon has a hit in five of seven games played this year (71.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The seven strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Nationals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.