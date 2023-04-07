(3-4) will square off against the (1-6) at Coors Field on Friday, April 7 at 8:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 0 strikeouts, Jose Urena will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the Rockies as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +100 moneyline odds. The total is 11.5 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Urena - COL (0-1, 15.43 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Rockies have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Colorado, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won one of seven games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Rockies vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Cron 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+110) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+135) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +30000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

