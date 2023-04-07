Kris Bryant -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on April 7 at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado with an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .464.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
  • Bryant is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Bryant has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
  • Bryant has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in four of seven games so far this season.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals' 5.08 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Gore (1-0) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
