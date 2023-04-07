Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)
- Profar had a .331 OBP and batted .243.
- In 62.8% of his 164 games last season, Profar picked up a hit. He also had 37 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 9.8% of his games last season (164 in all), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar drove in a run in 41 games last season out of 164 (25.0%), including multiple RBIs in 9.1% of those games (15 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
- He scored a run in 42.1% of his 164 games last season, with more than one run in 9.8% of those games (16).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|73
|.251
|AVG
|.236
|.345
|OBP
|.318
|.419
|SLG
|.365
|27
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|31
|46/38
|K/BB
|57/35
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|83
|47 (58.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|56 (67.5%)
|18 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (22.9%)
|33 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (43.4%)
|9 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (8.4%)
|17 (21.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (28.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gore (1-0) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
