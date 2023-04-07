After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has a double while hitting .190.

Tovar has gotten a hit in four of six games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his six games this season.

Tovar has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

